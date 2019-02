Sip & Savor

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH FROM 7 PM TO 9:30 PM

$19.95 ONLINE/ $25 ONSITE (INCLUDES ADMISSION TO AUTO SHOW).

SAMPLE WISCONSIN CRAFT BREWERS AND LOCAL RESTAURANTS!

27 CRAFT BREWERS, 70 PLUS BEERS TO TASTE, BITES TO TASTE AND OVER 500 NEW CARS AND TRUCKS. WALK AROUND, LOOK AT CARS, EAT, DRINK, ALL FOR AN ADD ON PRICE OF ABOUT ONE BEER AT A RESTAURANT. YOUR TICKET GETS YOU VIP ADMISSION TO THE AUTO SHOW.

THE FIRST 1500 GUESTS WILL RECEIVE A 4OZ COMMEMORATIVE TASTING GLASS!

FREE ADMISSION TO THE AUTO SHOW FOR DESIGNATED DRIVERS.