Skylight Music Theatre ‘One Night Only’ Salon Series: European Vacation

Salon Series: European Vacation

Tim Rebers and Maggie Rebers on piano. Special guest Skylight favorite Andrew Varela.

Enjoy a musical tour through Italy, France, Germany and England from the comfort of Skylight's Salon with both classic and popular salon music of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Monday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Admission for each Cabaret and Salon performance is $10 plus tax and fees. Advance purchase is recommended. Seating is limited to 110 for Cabarets and 65 for Salon performances. Tickets are available at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/Cabaret or www.skylightmusictheatre.org/Salon, or by visiting the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office at 158 N. Broadway or calling (414) 291-7800. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for Monday performances. Note that cabaret show times following mainstage performances are subject to change.

Cash bar, beverages, snacks and desserts will be available for purchase, provided by Indulge Wine Room at the Skylight Bar & Bistro. All performances are in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.