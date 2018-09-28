Skylight Music Theatre Weekend Cabaret Series: Something to Say

Cabaret: Something to Say

Rachael Zientek joined by Amber Smith and Eva Nimmer, with David Bonofiglio at the piano.

Zientek, the 2018 Lee Dougherty Ross Debut Artist Award winner, is joined by friends for an evening of songs that tell stories through powerful lyrics from composers including Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt.

Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10:20 p.m. following performance of Pippin and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Admission for each Cabaret and Salon performance is $10 plus tax and fees. Advance purchase is recommended. Seating is limited to 110 for Cabarets and 65 for Salon performances. Tickets are available at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/Cabaret or www.skylightmusictheatre.org/Salon, or by visiting the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office at 158 N. Broadway or calling (414) 291-7800. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for Monday performances. Note that cabaret show times following mainstage performances are subject to change.

Cash bar, beverages, snacks and desserts will be available for purchase, provided by Indulge Wine Room at the Skylight Bar & Bistro. All performances are in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.