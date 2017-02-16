Skylight Music Theatre presents: Beauty and the Beast (Zemire et Azor)

Event time: March 17-26. Fri. Mar 17th, 2017 7:30 Sat. Mar 18th, 2017 7:30 Sun. Mar 19th, 2017 2:00 Wed. Mar 22nd, 2017 7:30 Fri. Mar 24th, 2017 7:30 Sat. Mar 25th, 2017 7:30 Sun. Mar 26th, 2017 2:00

Skylight Music Theatre Presents a Vibrant New Version

of Andre Grétry's Heartwarming Opera

Beauty and the Beast (Zémire et Azor)

Featuring Larger-than-Life Puppetry and Direction

by Obie Award-Winner James Ortiz

Seven Performances Only!

March 17 - 26, 2017 in the Beautiful Cabot Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre presents an inventive new version of André-Ernest-Modeste Grétry's heartwarming, 18th-century light opera, Beauty and the Beast (Zémire et Azor).

Based on the original fairy tale, this dynamic reimagining is a visual spectacle featuring dance and larger-than-life puppetry designed by Obie-award winner James Ortiz, who also serves as stage director and scenic designer. Grétry's score, reminiscent of early Mozart operas, is sung in English and performed live by a 13-piece orchestra under the direction of Shari Rhoads.

The production runs only seven performances, from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 26, 2017 in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wis.

Price: Tickets are $25 - $75 (plus tax and fees) and can be purchased in person at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office or by calling (414) 291-7800, Monday - Saturday, from noon - 6 p.m., and two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be purchased online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org.