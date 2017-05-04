Skylight Music Theatre presents: Sweeney Todd

Event time: May 19-June 11.

Sweeney Todd is a broken barber whose life and family were stolen from him by an unscrupulous judge. Watch him find bloody revenge through a cutthroat alliance with the lonely and enterprising Mrs. Lovett and her unsavory pies in this collision of comedy, corruption and cuisine.

“Mr. Sondheim has composed an endlessly inventive, highly expressive score that works indivisibly from his brilliant and abrasive lyrics… [The production is] extraordinary, fascinating, and often ravishingly lovely.” - Richard Eder of The New York Times on the original Broadway production:

Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score

Music and lyrics by eight-time Tony Award-winner Stephen Sondheim (including Best Score for Sweeney Todd and a 2008 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre)

Recommended for ages 12 and up.

