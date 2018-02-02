Skylight Music Theatre presents: Zombies from The Beyond

Zombies from The Beyond

An Out-of-This-World Musical Comedy Spoof of 1950s Pop Culture

Written and Composed by Milwaukee Native James Valcq

Directed by Pam Kriger

Featuring Norman Moses

February 2-18, 2018 in Skylight’s Beautiful Cabot Theatre

Skylight Cabaret Following Select Performances

Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Ray Jivoff today announced the full cast, creative team and band for Zombies from The Beyond, an out-of-this-world musical comedy written and composed by Milwaukee native James Valcq. Zombies from The Beyond will be presented February 2-18, 2018 in Skylight’s beautiful Cabot Theatre.

As Cold War paranoia is raging in 1955, a flying saucer lands in Milwaukee, threatening the good folks at the fictional Milwaukee Space Center. Even worse, the budding romance of rocket scientist Trenton Corbett and Mary Malone is jeopardized.

Performance Information

Performances of Zombies from The Beyond are February 2 -18, 2018 in the Cabot Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee.

Tickets & Box Office

Tickets are $30 - $75 (plus tax and fees) and can be purchased in person at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office, 158 N. Broadway, or by calling (414) 291-7800. Box Office hours are Monday – Saturday, noon - 6 p.m. The Box Office window is also open two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be purchased online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more by calling (414) 299-4964 or email morganh@skylightmusictheatre.org

Special Events

Skylight Insights. In-depth discussions with directors and special guests take place one hour before every Wednesday and Sunday performance.

ASL Performance

Friday, February 16.

Zombies from The Beyond will be interpreted in American Sign Language on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance, call Skylight Music Theatre's Box Office at (414) 291-7800 and mention the ASL performance for seating in the appropriate section.

BeOut

Thursday, February 15 at 6 p.m.

A preshow celebration for LGBTQ members and supporters. Tickets include pre-show appetizers and talk by Michael Johnston. Limited availability. Please call Skylight Music Theatre's Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

For more information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org, email info@skylightmusictheatre.org or call the Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

Skylight Bar & Bistro

The Skylight Bar & Bistro is located on the second floor of The Broadway Theatre Center. It is open two hours before each Cabot Theatre performance and features gourmet dining and fine wine by Indulge Wine Room. Reservations for full table service are recommended and can be made in advance at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/bistro or email Skylight@getindulge.com or by calling (414) 291-3773. Counter service is available without reservations.