Skyline Music: Ahvant Soul (5:30pm)

Join us at Skyline Music for AhVantSoul, a diversified musical aggregation that performs a seamless mixture of classic 60’ 70’s Soul Jazz-funk, R&B, Classic Rock n ‘Soul, Funk, and Blues music from pioneering musical artists.

Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices, with kids activities sponsored by McDonald's E. North & Oakland. Get outside this summer for family-friendly food, fun and music in the Riverwest neighborhood!