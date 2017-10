Skyline Music Series

Event time: 5:30pm-8:30pm

Reoccurring event: TUESDAYS - July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15, 22

Skyline Music is a family-friendly and totally FREE community music series provided by COA Youth & Family Centers at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Ampitheater in Kilbourn-Kadish Park, between Reservoir and Commerce St.

This year's series is presented by Allen Silverstein Law Offices and Buddha Lounge.

CONCERT LINEUP

July 11: De La Buena (sponsored by Direct Supply)

July 18: Ahvant Soul

July 25: Urban Empress & the Urbanites (sponsored by US Bank)

August 1: Paul Cebar

August 8: 5 Card Studs

August 15: King Solomon (sponsored by Hupy & Abraham S.C.)

August 22: Tweed Funk

Price: FREE