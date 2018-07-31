Skyline Music: Well-Known Strangers (5:30pm)

Kilbourn-Kadish Park 909 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Join us at Skyline Music for Well-Known Strangers, a band who has been entertaining Midwest audiences with a cello infused, alternative pop/rock, with a tinge-of-country-band sound.

Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices, with kids activities sponsored by McDonald's E. North & Oakland. Get outside this summer for family-friendly food, fun and music in the Riverwest neighborhood!

Info
Kilbourn-Kadish Park 909 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Concerts, Kids & Family, Live Music/Performance
414-263-8383
