Skyline Music: Well-Known Strangers (5:30pm)

Join us at Skyline Music for Well-Known Strangers, a band who has been entertaining Midwest audiences with a cello infused, alternative pop/rock, with a tinge-of-country-band sound.

Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices, with kids activities sponsored by McDonald's E. North & Oakland. Get outside this summer for family-friendly food, fun and music in the Riverwest neighborhood!