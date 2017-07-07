Social Distortion w/Jade Jackson

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

presents

Social Distortion

with special guest Jade Jackson

Friday, July 28

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

This is the short version of the Social Distortion bio — the long version could be a 10-part mini-series. But over the past 30 years, the punk godfathers in the band have all but trademarked their sound, a brand of hard rockabilly/punk that’s cut with the melodic, road-tested lyrics of frontman Mike Ness. Their searing guitars and a locomotive rhythm section sound as alive today as they did in '82, as do Ness' hard-luck tales of love, loss and lessons learned. "The most common thing I hear is, 'Man, your music got me th

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
