Social Gathering and Discussion with Filmmakers Chip Duncan and Salim Amin
Charles Allis Art Museum 1801 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Friends of the Charles Allis is inviting the public to a special meet and greet with two internationally acclaimed filmmakers from disparate countries, but with a shared mission: to help soften barriers to thoughtful exchange across the greater Milwaukee community by sharing the heartening journey of emergent African peoples through film and photography.
African filmmaker Salim Amin and Milwaukee-based photographer and filmmaker Chip Duncan will greet guests May 18 at a reception open to all who are interested in attending in exchange for a small donation to the Charles Allis Art Museum. After the meet and greet, the critically-acclaimed, award-winning 90-minute documentary “Mo & Me” will be screened following a discussion with the artists. The Ellenbecker Investment Group (EIG), a museum supporter, has helped to make this event possible.
What: Social Gathering and Discussion with Filmmakers Chip Duncan and Salim Amin
When: Friday, May 18th
6:30 pm – 7 pm Meet and greet with Filmmakers
7 pm – 8:30 pm Screening of Mo & Me
8:30 pm – 8:45 pm Intermission
9:00 pm – 9:30 pm Q&A with Mr. Amin and Mr. Duncan
Where: Charles Allis Art Museum
1801 N. Prospect Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
The public is welcome to attend. Registrations are encouraged by emailing “Can Attend May 18 Event” to RSVP@cavtmuseums.org. Please note a $10 donation is encouraged to support the museum’s efforts.