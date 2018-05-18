The Friends of the Charles Allis is inviting the public to a special meet and greet with two internationally acclaimed filmmakers from disparate countries, but with a shared mission: to help soften barriers to thoughtful exchange across the greater Milwaukee community by sharing the heartening journey of emergent African peoples through film and photography.

African filmmaker Salim Amin and Milwaukee-based photographer and filmmaker Chip Duncan will greet guests May 18 at a reception open to all who are interested in attending in exchange for a small donation to the Charles Allis Art Museum. After the meet and greet, the critically-acclaimed, award-winning 90-minute documentary “Mo & Me” will be screened following a discussion with the artists. The Ellenbecker Investment Group (EIG), a museum supporter, has helped to make this event possible.

What: Social Gathering and Discussion with Filmmakers Chip Duncan and Salim Amin

When: Friday, May 18th

6:30 pm – 7 pm Meet and greet with Filmmakers

7 pm – 8:30 pm Screening of Mo & Me

8:30 pm – 8:45 pm Intermission

9:00 pm – 9:30 pm Q&A with Mr. Amin and Mr. Duncan

Where: Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

The public is welcome to attend. Registrations are encouraged by emailing “Can Attend May 18 Event” to RSVP@cavtmuseums.org. Please note a $10 donation is encouraged to support the museum’s efforts.