Something’s Festering: Comedy w/Olivia Grace & Eric Freedman
The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
One night only at The UC, join us for some laughs from comic Olivia Grace (Comedy Central, Just for Laughs) and Eric Freedman (Tomorrow’s Nobody).
Olivia Grace made a name for herself as a roaster in the Belly Room of the World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles when she was too young to legally enter the 21+ venue. Olivia quickly became a staple of the growing Roast Battle phenomena. She was featured in a documentary short about the show directed by Jason Rietman that premiered at Sundance in 2016. Olivia has performed on all three seasons of Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle on Comedy Central. Most recently, Olivia was a writer for the 2018 Roast of Bruce Willis. Olivia has participated in the Just For Laughs Festival and New York Comedy Festival.
When not doing stand-up in New York or Los Angeles, Olivia can be seen performing in various bars, clubs and living rooms across the U.S.
Presented by Milwaukee Comedy