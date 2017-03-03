Son Volt

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

present

Son Volt

plus special guest to be announced

Friday, March 31

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

When songs are as timeless as this, the music speaks for itself. This is SON VOLT. Bare-boned goodness. Twang-rock Telecaster riffs, Guthrie-esque beauty and honesty. Live, the songs are reborn and transformed.

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Live Music/Performance
