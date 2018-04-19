All In Productions is pleased to present our spring 2018 production, Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, directed by Tim Backes and music directed by Tom Reifenberg and Alison Bekolay.

“It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice… or take a stand… or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge, 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meet a startling array of characters that range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of the ghetto to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams… and a soulless marriage.” – Description from Music Theater International

Performances are April 19-22 and 26-28 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 631 N., all at 7:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Opening night (Thursday, April 19) is a Pay What You Can performance.

Tickets are on sale now at www.allin-mke.com. Seating is general admission. Standard price is $25 with discounts available for students/veterans/seniors/artists.