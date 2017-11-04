Sorry Not Sorry Stand Up

Laugh in the harsh light of day!

Sorry Not Sorry is one of the best stand up comedy matinees in Milwaukee. For over a year, the stage at the Riverwest Public House has been graced by everyone from sharp, hard-working local comics to seasoned professionals stopping through town. The show has been featured in the Cream City Comedy Festival and Milwaukee's Pridefest, and this month's line up promises to deliver laughs.

FREE FREE FREE FREE FREE

Addie Blanchard & Marisa Lange welcome

Dana Ehrmann (MKE)

David Louis (MKE)

&

Your Headliner

Geoffrey Thomas Asmus (CHI)

18+

FREE FREE FREE FREE