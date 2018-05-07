Soulfly & Nile w/Morta Skuld, Khazaddum & These Fading Visions (6:30pm)

Armed with Max Cavalera’s four-stringed guitars, unmistakable growl and instantly recognizable riffage, the muddy tones and constant rhythmic bounce of SOULFLY has retained its gritty edge while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in metal. »Savages« represents a career-defining moment, solidifying the lineup with longtime lead guitarist Marc Rizzo (who has been in SOULFLY almost as long as Max was in SEPULTURA), bassist Tony Campos (Static X, Ministry, Prong) and Max’s 21 year-old Zyon, who splits his time between drumming in LODY KONG and now SOULFLY.

Nile was formed in 1993 and has been unleashing brutal Egyptian and Lovecraftian inspired Death Metal upon the masses non-stop ever since. Take a listen and you will discover an epic array of soundscapes filled with brutal, technical, unique, and legendary metal!