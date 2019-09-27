Sounds of India

Enjoy an evening of Indian Classical Vocal, Veena and Tabla music in the ambience of beautiful Plymouth Church.

Vocalist Sanjoy Banerjee is a world class musician from India and a distinguished exponent of the Kirana Gharana of North Indian Vocal Classical Music. With his sonorous and unwavering voice, he has enthralled audiences at home in India and abroad, performing in UK, Germany, Bangladesh and USA.

Banerjee studied at the prestigious ITC Sangeet Research Academy under the able guidance of Late Pt. A. T. Kanan and Late Sangeet Bidushi Malabika Kanan who considered him their worthy successor to their musical heritage. His medolic, meditative approach along with his ideas of vistaar (elaboration of notes), following the paths of Merukhand (improvisational style involving permutation of a fixed set of notes) has impressed connoisseurs of Indian classical music.

Veena artist Suman Laha is one of the most talented instrumentalist in contemporary Hindustani music. After establishing his place in the world of Indian classical music as a guitar player, he designed an instrument keeping in mind the ancient Vichitra Veena. Laha was groomed in the purest senia tradition by eminent master Pt. Shyamal Chattopadhyay, a disciple of Ustad Muhammad Dabir Khan, who was the last descendant of Mian Tan Sen. Suman follows the ancient classical spirit and performs in the traditional Dhrupad style.

Hindole Majumdar, a disciple of the great tabla maestro Pandit Sankha Chatterjee of the Punjab and Farukhabad Gharana, has also learned South Indian Rhythm style from the mridangam exponent Bidwan S. Shekhar. He tours the globe accompanying great musicians of Indian Classical Music like Ustad Shahid Parvez, Ustad Shujat Khan, Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, Pandit Rupak Kulkarni, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia, to name a few.

This is another concert in a series by Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance - a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to fostering appreciation of traditional Indian classical music and dance.