Sounds of Summer: America's #1 Beach Boys Tribute Show

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 3:00 - 5:00 pm & 7:30 - 9:30 pm

Come and see this brand new tribute that tells the story of America’s band - the Beach Boys. These four incredibly talented guys have known each other since grade school and share a love of 60’s music and Beach Boys’ harmonies. Sounds of Summer not only has the authentic sound, but also the most authentic look among any other Beach Boys tribute band in the country. The band was recently featured nation-wide on the AXS TV's World's Greatest Tribute Bands. This show isn’t just fun…it’s fun, fun, fun!

Price: TICKETS $30 · $26 Student w/ID $15/$13

