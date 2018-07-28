South Milwaukee’s Heritage Days Parade is back! (and it’s big!) Saturday, July 28th. Dust off those lawn chairs and pack the cooler. The South Milwaukee Heritage Days Parade will kick off its annual parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 28th. More than 100 units are confirmed to run through South Milwaukee's City Center along Milwaukee Avenue, to its end at the Lionsfest grounds on 17th & Rawson Avenue. Parade unit highlights features a harley‐davidson prelude, a crescendo of marching bands, military/veteran/fire/police displays, dancers, horses, local service groups

and more. Don't forget to bring an extra bag for the candy throws.

The Heritage Days Parade has been a South Milwaukee tradition since the 1940's. We thank our hard‐working volunteers that work tirelessly throughout the year to promote, fundraise and coordinate the parade. This event is not subsidized with taxpayer dollars.