South Shore Frolics
South Shore Park Pavilion 2900 S. Shore Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A Milwaukee tradition, these three days of food, drinks and friends celebrates its 68th year in ’17. The weekend begins with a parade through Bay View’s business district and includes annual events such as the Classic Car Show and the Festival of Arts. Every night ends with a display of fireworks. Proceeds serve the needy and the Wisconsin Lions Camp.
