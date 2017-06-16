Southern Culture on the Skids w/The Exotics

Event time: 8pm

Southern Culture on the Skids

with special guests The Exotics

Wednesday, July 12

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Southern Culture on the Skids have been spreading their backwood brillance and rock and roll gospel for over thirty years. Their musical gumbo is a greasy mix of surf, rockabilly, and country-fried grage rock. Their live show is a the hell raising rock-n-roll party full of down & dirty fun that cannot be missed