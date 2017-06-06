Event time: noon-4pm

It’s hard to imagine childhood without a bicycle. That’s why each year the local company Rebel Wipes sponsors Southside Bicycle Day. The event closes down a good chunk of streets between Layton Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Drive between National and Greenfield Avenues, giving cyclists a car-free route to ride. The main attraction, though, is the bike giveaway. The organization will be giving away a whopping 1,000 bicycles to kids.