Southside Bicycle Day

Clarke Square 2330 W. Vieau Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Event time: noon-4pm

It’s hard to imagine childhood without a bicycle. That’s why each year the local company Rebel Wipes sponsors Southside Bicycle Day. The event closes down a good chunk of streets between Layton Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Drive between National and Greenfield Avenues, giving cyclists a car-free route to ride. The main attraction, though, is the bike giveaway. The organization will be giving away a whopping 1,000 bicycles to kids.

