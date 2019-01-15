Spaces N Water Grand Opening
Spaces North Water 1433 N. Water St. Suite 400,, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Spaces N Water Street in Milwaukee is celebrating the opening of its doors, and you're invited. Come and see what flexible work space is and how Spaces can accommodate you and your business. Appetizers, drinks, prizes and live music will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!
