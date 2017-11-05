Spaghetti with the Sisters

Like the Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff, the St. Joan Antida High School Spaghetti Dinner is that once-a-year treat that the community lines up for outside the school’s doors. It's a tradition (and secret recipe) dating back to 1955 when the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida began the Spaghetti Dinner as a means to bring the community together to support the young women of St. Joan Antida High School (SJA).

On Sunday, November 5, the 62-year-old tradition will continue with the famous Italian pasta, sauce, and meatballs handmade by the Pompeii Men’s Club. In addition to Spaghetti, the event features hand-made crafts from the Sisters, an opportunity basket raffle run by the Alumnae Association, and a special raffle to raise funds for a new school van. All event proceeds go directly to benefit SJA students.