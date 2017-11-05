Spaghetti with the Sisters
St. Joan Antida High School 1341 N. Cass St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Like the Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff, the St. Joan Antida High School Spaghetti Dinner is that once-a-year treat that the community lines up for outside the school’s doors. It's a tradition (and secret recipe) dating back to 1955 when the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida began the Spaghetti Dinner as a means to bring the community together to support the young women of St. Joan Antida High School (SJA).
On Sunday, November 5, the 62-year-old tradition will continue with the famous Italian pasta, sauce, and meatballs handmade by the Pompeii Men’s Club. In addition to Spaghetti, the event features hand-made crafts from the Sisters, an opportunity basket raffle run by the Alumnae Association, and a special raffle to raise funds for a new school van. All event proceeds go directly to benefit SJA students.