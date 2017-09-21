Sparky and Rhonda Rucker (4pm)

Event time: 4pm

Sparky and Rhonda Rucker

deliver an uplifting presentation of toe-tapping music spiced with traditional storytelling, humor, and history. Their music includes a variety of Appalachian music, slave songs, spirituals, and civil rights songs, and they accompany themselves with fingerstyle picking and blues guitar, harmonica, old-time banjo, piano, spoons, and bones. Their performance credits include the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. as well as NPR's On Point, Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage, and Morning Edition. Their music is also included on the Grammy-nominated anthology, Singing Through the Hard Times .

Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1699149040105087/

http://www.organicarts.info/Main/BeulahBrintonHouseConcerts

For more photos and information on Sparky and Ronda visit: www.sparkyandrhonda.com

Visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GDZc4_sYeU to see Sparky and Rhonda's performance of "Reuben's Train" at the Big Muddy Festival in Boonville, MO.

Price: Suggested Donation: $15 at the Door Reservations encouraged-email: beulahbrintonhouseconcerts@gmail.com