Spirit and Nature -- A Reading and Conversation with Anishinaabe Poets

Event time: 7-8:30pm

Wisconsin Poet Laureate Kim Blaeser's work features ekphrastic poetry, photography and picto-poems that intersect text and images inspired by Native American pictographs and ledger art. Blaeser will perform the poems, visually present the art images and discuss examples of this creative project. The picto-poems blend her nature photography with poetry to explore ideas of Native place, nature, preservation and spiritual sustenance.

♿ Our Accessibility Policy

Date and Time

Thursday, April 20th

7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Location

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price

For teens and adults | Free - donations appreciated