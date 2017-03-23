Spirit and Nature -- A Reading and Conversation with Anishinaabe Poets
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7-8:30pm
Wisconsin Poet Laureate Kim Blaeser's work features ekphrastic poetry, photography and picto-poems that intersect text and images inspired by Native American pictographs and ledger art. Blaeser will perform the poems, visually present the art images and discuss examples of this creative project. The picto-poems blend her nature photography with poetry to explore ideas of Native place, nature, preservation and spiritual sustenance.
Date and Time
Thursday, April 20th
7:00 PM to 8:30 PM
Location
Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Price
For teens and adults | Free - donations appreciated