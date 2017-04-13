Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session

Google Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-19 00:00:00

UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery 2200 East Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: Mon-Wed, noon – 5pm Thursdays, noon – 7pm Fridays, noon – 5pm Sat-Sun, closed

The UWM Department of Art & Design presents its annual exhibition showcasing the work of its graduating BFA (studio) students and Research Posters by BA students.

Price: free, open to public

Info
UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery 2200 East Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Visual Arts
Google Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-18 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-17 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-16 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spring 2017 BFA Exhibition and BA Poster Session - 2017-05-15 00:00:00