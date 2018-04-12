Spring is in the air and the rumble of Harley-Davidson motorcycles can be heard off in the distance! Take in live music, good times and high-octane eye candy with fellow riders at Spring Bike Night on Thursday, April 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. All night, MOTOR will be serving up food and drink specials including a $3 MOTOR Bike Night Koozie special. Plus, it wouldn’t be Bike Night without raffles for one-of-a-kind Harley-Davidson merchandise.