Spring Literary Luncheon
Wisconsin Club 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library, together with Boswell Book Company and the Wisconsin Club, will welcome two time Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author David Maraniss as the featured presenter for the 2019 Spring Literary Luncheon. Maraniss will present his new book “A Good American Family” at the event.
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
The Wisconsin Club
900 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
11:00-11:45am - Author Signing, Book Sales and Raffle - win a chance to lunch with Mr. Maraniss!
12:00-1:30pm – Lunch and Program
Friends Member price- $75, Individual ticket price - $85
Sponsorship opportunities available.
Ticket price includes lunch, program, and signed copy of the book. FREE valet parking. Seats are limited. Register online at www.supportmpl.org/litlunch.