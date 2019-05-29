Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library, together with Boswell Book Company and the Wisconsin Club, will welcome two time Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author David Maraniss as the featured presenter for the 2019 Spring Literary Luncheon. Maraniss will present his new book “A Good American Family” at the event.

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The Wisconsin Club

900 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53233

11:00-11:45am - Author Signing, Book Sales and Raffle - win a chance to lunch with Mr. Maraniss!

12:00-1:30pm – Lunch and Program

Friends Member price- $75, Individual ticket price - $85

Sponsorship opportunities available.

Ticket price includes lunch, program, and signed copy of the book. FREE valet parking. Seats are limited. Register online at www.supportmpl.org/litlunch.