St. Joan Antida High School’s 4thAnnual NUN RUN Refueling Party

St. Joan Antida High School’s 4thAnnual NUN RUN:

All the Fun of a Run/Walk -- Without the Running or Walking, But Including a “Refueling Party” with the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida

Now in its 4th year, the St. Joan Antida High School NUN RUN, presented by Catholic Financial Life, is Milwaukee’s first and only no-run walk. This unique idea was born out of the popularity of

runs/walks, but with a twist – nix the running and walking; instead, include a fun party with the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida, who have a long history of supporting the school they started in 1954.

The goal is to encourage friends, community members and alumnae of St. Joan Antida High School from all over the country – and couch potatoes – to register online, create or join a team and raise pledges to help the all-girl International Baccalaureate World School reach its fund-raising goal.

All Nun Run participants are invited to party with the Sisters at the event’s “Refueling Party” that takes place as the official NUN RUN gathering.

Last year, 230 participants helped raise $14,800 to support St. Joan Antida High School. This year, the school has already exceeded that amount and is hoping to beat the previous record of $18,500. Thanks to the presenting sponsor, Catholic Financial Life, all event proceeds will directly benefit the students of St. Joan Antida High School.

The cost to register is $25, which includes a commemorative t-shirt and invitation to the Refueling Party where participants can join the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida to socialize, celebrate the winners, and distribute race t-shirts. Admission is free for registered participants.

NEW THIS YEAR: SJA students are getting in on the event with a class competition. The grade which raises the most will celebrate at their own re-fueling party and they are getting creative to win it, hosting a “Tape-Up the Principal”. Here’s how it works: $1 buys an arm-length of tape for students (and staff) to tape school Principal Elizabeth Lingen to the cafeteria wall. This will take place Friday, Feb. 15.

What: St. Joan Antida High School’s 4thAnnual NUN RUN Refueling Party

When: Sunday, Feb. 17th 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Three Lion’s Pub

4515 N. Oakland Ave.

Shorewood, WI 53211

“TAPE-UP THE PRINCIPAL” will take place Friday, 2/15, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

To register, visit www.raceroster.com/events/2019/20250/nun-run-2019\

or www.saintjoanantida.org or call (414) 274-4728

About St. Joan Antida High School

Founded in 1954, St. Joan Antida High School provides a student-centered, intensive college preparatory education to the young women it serves. As Milwaukee’s newest International Baccalaureate World School (IB), SJA is committed to breaking the cycle of poverty by providing a competitive college-bound education to its students. Partnering with the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) and the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) program, SJA has an enhanced STEM educational model that is oriented toward academic quality, a culture of excellence, and student-centered learning.