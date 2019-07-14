St. Mary Parish Festival: Glencastle Irish Dancers (12pm), The WhiskeyBelles (1pm), The Rudy & Vee Duo (3pm), Montage (5:30pm)
St. Mary Catholic Faith Community (Hales Corners) 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Sunday, July 14
12:00-8:30 p.m.
Food
Sendik's's Roasted Chicken
11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Main Tent
12:00-12:30 p.m. Glencastle Irish Dancers
1:00-4:00 p.m. The Whiskey Belles
5:30-8:30 p.m. Montage
Dining Tent
3:00-6:00 p.m. The Rudy & Vee Duo
Info
