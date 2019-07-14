St. Mary Parish Festival: Glencastle Irish Dancers (12pm), The WhiskeyBelles (1pm), The Rudy & Vee Duo (3pm), Montage (5:30pm)

St. Mary Catholic Faith Community (Hales Corners) 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Sunday, July 14

12:00-8:30 p.m.

Food

Sendik's's Roasted Chicken

11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Main Tent

12:00-12:30 p.m. Glencastle Irish Dancers

1:00-4:00 p.m. The Whiskey Belles

5:30-8:30 p.m. Montage

Dining Tent

3:00-6:00 p.m. The Rudy & Vee Duo

Info

St. Mary Catholic Faith Community (Hales Corners) 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130 View Map
Live Music/Performance
