St. Joan Antida High School's 2nd Annual NUN RUN

Event time: 1pm-5pm

Now in its second year, the St. Joan Antida High School NUN RUN, presented by the Office Technology Group, is Milwaukee’s first no-run/walk. This unique idea was born out of the popularity of runs/walks, but with a twist – nix the running and walking; instead, include a fun party with the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida, who have a long history of supporting the school they started in 1954. The goal is to encourage friends, community members and alumnae of St. Joan Antida High School from all over the country – and couch potatoes – to register online, create or join a team and raise pledges to help the all-girl International Baccalaureate World School reach its fund-raising goal.

All Nun Run participants are invited to party with the Sisters at the event’s “Refueling Party” that takes place as the official NUN RUN gathering. All are invited to the party at Three Lion's Pub in Shorewood, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

Price: $25 per person; Register onsite or by calling (414) 274-4728