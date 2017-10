St. Mark's Pop-Up Farmers Market

Event time: 8am to 12pm

St. Mark's Episcopal Church will be having a Pop-Up Farmers Market on Saturday, August 26, from 8 am to noon. The market will feature produce from Blue Heron Community Farm and flowers from Lovelight Flowers.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church

2618 N. Hackett Ave.

Milwaukee WI 53211

http://www.stmarksmilwaukee.org/pop-up-farmers-market/

https://www.facebook.com/events/862086703968924

Price: free