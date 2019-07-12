St. Mary Parish Festival - Hales Corners

Join us for the annual St. Mary Parish Festival! Food, music, and games are what our festival is about, come join us! Headliners include Almighty Vinyl, The Love Monkeys and Montage. Enjoy tacos, pizza, roasted corn, ice cream and delicious eats prepared at St. Mary Grille, along with ice cold beer! Huge cash raffle, Elvis bingo, wine villa and showdown. Check out the link for the entire schedule!