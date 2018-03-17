St. Patrick's Day Celebration w/ The Scrubbers & The Saturday Night Preachers
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Racine’s official home for St. Patrick’s Day. Open at 8am with all the usual fun and Craic you come to expect from McAuliffe’s Pub. Specials, giveaways, lots of Whiskey, and of course the best live Irish Music in town starting at 6pm with The Scrubbers and The Saturday Night Preachers.
