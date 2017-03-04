St. Patty's Day Party w/American Blues and Smilin' Bobby & Jim S.

Event time: 8:30pm

American Blues, headed by legendary Blues drummer Jimi Schutte, features the best Blues players found anywhere. Special performance in the Alley Cat Lounge. 8:30pm. No cover. http://www.gymshoe.com

Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553. Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3”.

Price: Free - no cover