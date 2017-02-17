Stage Right Pub: Paul Smith & Andy Jehly
Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 8pm-10pm
Paul & Andy bring harmony, humor, and laid-back style to favorite songs from the past, ranging from folk and blues to Motown and psychedelic rock. Come out and sing along with us at Stage Right Pub in the Miramar Theater on Wed 3/22 from 8 - 10 pm. Doors open at 7:00 pm. No cover.
Price: Free
Info
Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Live Music/Performance