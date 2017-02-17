Stage Right Pub: Paul Smith & Andy Jehly

Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 8pm-10pm

Paul & Andy bring harmony, humor, and laid-back style to favorite songs from the past, ranging from folk and blues to Motown and psychedelic rock. Come out and sing along with us at Stage Right Pub in the Miramar Theater on Wed 3/22 from 8 - 10 pm. Doors open at 7:00 pm. No cover.

Price: Free

