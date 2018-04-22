Stained Glass Seminar
Stained Glass Seminar 9:00 am – 1pm
Sunday: March 18
This hands-on class introduces students to copper-foil method (Tiffany style) stained glass craft by completing a small project. You will design a small sun-catcher, select and cut the glass, grind each piece, foil them and then solder the glass pieces together. The supply fee of $5. (paid to the instructor) covers all supplies needed.
Instructor: Melanie Hovey
Supply fee: $5 to instructor
Fee: $45
