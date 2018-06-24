Stained Glass Seminar

Sunday: June 24th. 9am – 1pm

This hands-on class introduces students to copper-foil method (Tiffany style) stained glass craft by completing a small project. You will design a small sun-catcher, select and cut the glass, grind each piece, foil them and then solder the glass pieces together. The supply fee of $5. (paid to the instructor) covers all supplies needed.