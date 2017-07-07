Stained Glass Seminar

Event time: Sunday, August 29, 9am - 1pm-Additional supply Fee: $5 to instructor

This hands-on class introduces students to copper-foil method (Tiffany style) stained glass craft by completing a small project. You will design a small sun-catcher, select and cut the glass, grind each piece, foil them and then solder the glass pieces together. All supplies provided. Instructor: Melanie Hovey

Price: $45