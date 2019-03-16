Stamped Wearable Metals Workshop
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Instructor/Artist: Leslie Perrino
Cut out a simple shape in metal, punch a hole and stamp patterns, words and designs. Finish with patina and polishing, and hang them on a cord with a bead or two.
Fee: $73 RAM Members; $88 Non-Members ($15 supply fee included)
Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-4:30pm. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.
Info
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404 View Map
Education, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups