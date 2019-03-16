Stamped Wearable Metals Workshop

Instructor/Artist: Leslie Perrino

Cut out a simple shape in metal, punch a hole and stamp patterns, words and designs. Finish with patina and polishing, and hang them on a cord with a bead or two.

Fee: $73 RAM Members; $88 Non-Members ($15 supply fee included)

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-4:30pm. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.