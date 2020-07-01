Stand For Justice

Let's ALL exercise our right to support Black Lives Matter in ways both large and small. Come "Stand" with us rain or shine every Wednesday and Saturday from 12:00-1:30 p.m. on 27th & Oklahoma. Bring your own sign and chair if you like.

This small protest is perfect for folks like me who are unable to attend long protests and rallies. Remember: EVERYTHING WE DO MATTERS.

Organized by Karen Hartwell, Kathleen Kat Hickman-Turner, and Rachel Adair