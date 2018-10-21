Milwaukee Comedy Presents: Stand Up Science with Shane Mauss!

Sunday October 21 at The Underground Collaborative

Stand-up Comedians + Scientists + Beer =

Stand-up Science

Comedian and science podcaster Shane Mauss presents a show that combines some of the best insights from interviewing 200 scientists to explore our behaviors, traits, and search for meaning. Joining him will be performances/talks from local professors and stand-ups in a show that is equal parts ahas and hahas

Funnier and edgier than a TED Talk and smarter than traditional stand-up, Stand-up Science combines the best elements of these two worlds PLUS Q&As where you the audience get to be involved!

Stand-up comedy sometimes caters to the lowest common dominator and doesn’t respect the intellect of the audience. Science can sometimes come off as intimidating or unrelatable. Stand-up Science is a show that is thought-provoking yet accessible. Not only will you leave feeling smarter after a night of laughs, but you’ll have take-aways to foster more stimulating conversations at home, work and in your social and dating lives.

7:00pm Doors, 7:30pm Show

$12 Pre-sale $18 Day of Show

About Shane:

Shane Mauss leads two lives.

In one life he is a stand-up comic who has spent the last 14 years touring full-time with his blend of absurdist humor and storytelling that has landed him TV spots on Conan, Kimmel, Comedy Central, Epix, Showtime, BBC, Epix and more.

His other life is interviewing scientists as the host of the podcast Here We Are. Over the last 5 years, Shane has used his stand-up touring as an opportunity to interview researchers around the world. Each week brings a new guest and area of research to the show’s 50,000 listeners in a fun and accessible way that has earned it a 5 star rating on iTunes

His unique background, comedy, and philosophies have also made him a popular guest on top podcasts like Pete Holmes’ ‘You Made It Weird’, Marc Maron’s ‘WTF’, The Joe Rogan Experience, Duncan Trussell’s Family Hour, Bertcast, Crabfeast, The Cracked Podcast, Keith and The Girl and more.

Past reviews :

“Mauss is intelligent, likable and sharp” – VICE Magazine

“Mauss has clearly found a popular niche in his natural fascination with the human mind. However, attendees should be forewarned: The show is still going to kill you with laughter.” – Austin Chronicle

"Experience with a variety of comedic techniques and interactions with renown science experts have molded Mauss into a well-rounded and imaginative performer. Mauss strives to perform thematic, laugh-out-loud comedy, interjecting science in bold, innovative ways." – EU Jacksonville