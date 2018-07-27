Starry Nights Concert Series: Armchair Boogie (6:30pm)

Starry Nights Concert Series

One of our most popular Wilson Center summertime traditions, Starry Nights boasts performances by acclaimed local and regional artists across a wide range of genres including classic rock, Afro-Cuban, Latin jazz, bluegrass, country, and more—perfect for families and audiences of all ages.

All concerts begin at 6:30pm in our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater. Audiences are welcome to pack their picnic baskets and lawn chairs; food and beverage vendors will also be available onsite for each concert.

July 27 • Armchair Boogie

Featuring a “newgrass” feel that’s not afraid to delve into the realms of folk or country, Armchair Boogie packs the traditional essence of bluegrass with an extra oomph guaranteed to bring even the saddest uncle to the dance floor.