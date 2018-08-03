Starry Nights Concert Series: WhiskeyBelles (6:30pm)

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045

Starry Nights Concert Series

One of our most popular Wilson Center summertime traditions, Starry Nights boasts performances by acclaimed local and regional artists across a wide range of genres including classic rock, Afro-Cuban, Latin jazz, bluegrass, country, and more—perfect for families and audiences of all ages.

All concerts begin at 6:30pm in our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater. Audiences are welcome to pack their picnic baskets and lawn chairs; food and beverage vendors will also be available onsite for each concert.

August 3 • WhiskeyBelles

Celebrate the sounds of summer with Milwaukee’s own WAMI award-winning all-female traditional country and Americana trio! The WhiskeyBelles are known for their take on classic and obscure vintage-country, Americana, folk-revival, and roots-country tunes, with witty originals sprinkled in.

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
