Starry Nights Concert Series: WhiskeyBelles (6:30pm)

Starry Nights Concert Series

One of our most popular Wilson Center summertime traditions, Starry Nights boasts performances by acclaimed local and regional artists across a wide range of genres including classic rock, Afro-Cuban, Latin jazz, bluegrass, country, and more—perfect for families and audiences of all ages.

All concerts begin at 6:30pm in our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater. Audiences are welcome to pack their picnic baskets and lawn chairs; food and beverage vendors will also be available onsite for each concert.

August 3 • WhiskeyBelles

Celebrate the sounds of summer with Milwaukee’s own WAMI award-winning all-female traditional country and Americana trio! The WhiskeyBelles are known for their take on classic and obscure vintage-country, Americana, folk-revival, and roots-country tunes, with witty originals sprinkled in.