Starry Nights Concert Series: The Rockin’ Robins (6:30pm)

Starry Nights Concert Series

One of our most popular Wilson Center summertime traditions, Starry Nights boasts performances by acclaimed local and regional artists across a wide range of genres including classic rock, Afro-Cuban, Latin jazz, bluegrass, country, and more—perfect for families and audiences of all ages.

All concerts begin at 6:30pm in our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater. Audiences are welcome to pack their picnic baskets and lawn chairs; food and beverage vendors will also be available onsite for each concert.

July 13 • The Rockin’ Robins (Classic Vehicle Night)

Celebrate the Wilson Center’s sixth annual Starry Nights Classic Vehicle Night with Milwaukee’s own Rockin’ Robins, featuring music of the ’50s and ’60s.

(Vehicle show entry begins at 4PM, no pre-registration required. Entry is limited to the first 300 vehicles.