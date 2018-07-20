Starry Nights Concert Series: CNJ Latin Jazz (6:30pm)
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Starry Nights Concert Series
One of our most popular Wilson Center summertime traditions, Starry Nights boasts performances by acclaimed local and regional artists across a wide range of genres including classic rock, Afro-Cuban, Latin jazz, bluegrass, country, and more—perfect for families and audiences of all ages.
All concerts begin at 6:30pm in our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater. Audiences are welcome to pack their picnic baskets and lawn chairs; food and beverage vendors will also be available onsite for each concert.
It’s a night of hot Latin Jazz under the stars! Featuring original compositions, Latin favorites, and re-invented jazz standards, CNJ Latin Jazz blends rhythms and harmonies from the Caribbean Islands with an exciting and intense front line of guitar, vibraphone, and trumpet.