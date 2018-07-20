Starry Nights Concert Series: CNJ Latin Jazz (6:30pm)

Starry Nights Concert Series

One of our most popular Wilson Center summertime traditions, Starry Nights boasts performances by acclaimed local and regional artists across a wide range of genres including classic rock, Afro-Cuban, Latin jazz, bluegrass, country, and more—perfect for families and audiences of all ages.

All concerts begin at 6:30pm in our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater. Audiences are welcome to pack their picnic baskets and lawn chairs; food and beverage vendors will also be available onsite for each concert.

It’s a night of hot Latin Jazz under the stars! Featuring original compositions, Latin favorites, and re-invented jazz standards, CNJ Latin Jazz blends rhythms and harmonies from the Caribbean Islands with an exciting and intense front line of guitar, vibraphone, and trumpet.