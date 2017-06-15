Starry Nights Concert Series: Wisconsin Philharmonic
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Event time: 6:30pm
Starry Nights is a series of free outdoor concerts performed at our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater on Friday evenings in the summer. Gather your family & friends, pack your lawn chairs & picnic baskets, and find your perfect spot in the Wilson Center’s beautiful backyard!
WISCONSIN PHILHARMONIC
June 30, 2017 • 6:30 PM
Celebrate the start of our 2017 Starry Nights Concert Series with one of the most seasoned and successful orchestras in Southeast Wisconsin.
Price: free
Info
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045 View Map
Concerts