The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) will dedicate all of its changing exhibition galleries to an unprecedented four-part sartorial-themed show, A State of Fashion , on view June 11–September 17, 2017. Spanning more than 100 years of fashion, MOWA will feature:

· The Roddis Collection: American Style and Spirit

From haute couture to everyday wear, this historically-significant collection dates back to before the Civil War. It was uncovered in 1972 in an attic in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Worn by six generations of the Roddis family, this collection is now part of the Henry Ford Museum garnering nationwide attention from The New York Times and its New York Times Best Seller catalogue, American Style and Spirit.

· Florence Eiseman: Designing Childhood for the American Century

A collection of high-end children’s garments from the Milwaukee-based Florence Eiseman Company will illustrate why the clothing line was instrumental in fashioning the standard look for the Post-War American child, attracting the likes of Princess Grace of Monaco, Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, the Kennedys, Beyoncé, and the Obama Administration.

· Contemporary Threads: Wisconsin Fashion

Pushing the boundaries of fashion, the work of ten contemporary designers will include four Project Runway alumnae, a designer for Lady Gaga, and other notables from across the country all with a Wisconsin connection.

· Daniel Arnold: A Paparazzo for Strangers

A series of photographs will provide a look at fashion through the lens of New York City street photographer Daniel Arnold, a Milwaukee native and photographer for Vogue, The New Yorker, and The New York Times.

The exhibition opens with a party on June 17, 2017 from 2-5 p.m. Support is provided by the Hamilton Roddis Foundation, Chipstone Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Tourism, and Wisconsin Humanities Council an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Additional information is available at www.wisconsinart.org.

