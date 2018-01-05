Steely Dane: The Ultimate Steely Dan Tribute

Winner of the 2015 MAMA award for best cover band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. 20 of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians including many regional and national performing artists, have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music. Steely Dane plays in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band including a four piece horn section and three background singers. Shows consist of hits and deep cuts and are sure to have you out of your seats singing along.